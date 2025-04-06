Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,193,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 116,135 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.45% of Tetra Tech worth $47,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTEK. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 235.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 171.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $29.10 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.17 and a 12-month high of $51.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 10,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $347,282.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,528.68. This represents a 14.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TTEK shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 target price on Tetra Tech in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.92.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

