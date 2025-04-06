Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Position in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 923,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,019 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.56% of Global-E Online worth $50,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLBE. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Global-E Online by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global-E Online by 1,968.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Global-E Online during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-E Online during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global-E Online in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Global-E Online alerts:

Global-E Online Trading Down 9.0 %

Shares of GLBE opened at $29.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -66.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.36. Global-E Online Ltd. has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $63.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Global-E Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $262.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.96 million. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. Global-E Online’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global-E Online Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GLBE shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Global-E Online from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Global-E Online from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Global-E Online

About Global-E Online

(Free Report)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global-E Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-E Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.