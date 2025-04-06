Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Position in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 923,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,019 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.56% of Global-E Online worth $50,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLBE. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Global-E Online by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global-E Online by 1,968.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Global-E Online during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-E Online during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global-E Online in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.
Global-E Online Trading Down 9.0 %
Shares of GLBE opened at $29.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -66.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.36. Global-E Online Ltd. has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $63.69.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GLBE shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Global-E Online from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Global-E Online from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
