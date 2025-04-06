Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $223.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.09. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $208.35 and a 12-month high of $427.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.23). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Anders Gustafsson bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $311.00 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 202,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,876,736. This trade represents a 0.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $430.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $407.00 to $326.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $427.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.42.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

