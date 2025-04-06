Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 307 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 4,462.7% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,103,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,735,000 after buying an additional 2,057,850 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,360,000. SLT Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,203,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,950,000. Finally, Citrine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,721,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $66.32 on Friday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $39.56 and a 1-year high of $86.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.59.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

