Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 2,802 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.06% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5,608.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 20,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 20,246 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 191,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Citizens Business Bank acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter worth about $484,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FV opened at $49.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.36. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.28 and a fifty-two week high of $63.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0618 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

