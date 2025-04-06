Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $2.43 Million Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMG opened at $47.29 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.78 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. Equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Loop Capital raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, March 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

