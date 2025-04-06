Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 31.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 135,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $408,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTHR opened at $223.28 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $219.39 and a one year high of $272.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.7719 per share. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

