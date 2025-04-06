Waterloo Capital L.P. Has $3.51 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Waterloo Capital L.P. reduced its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,903 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,802,393,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $452,721,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,165,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $653,160,000 after purchasing an additional 876,182 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 31,353.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 635,040 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $140,172,000 after purchasing an additional 633,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,553,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,448,426,000 after purchasing an additional 590,711 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Evercore ISI raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp lowered T-Mobile US from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $247.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.80.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $248.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $283.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.01. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.14 and a twelve month high of $276.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at $865,533. This trade represents a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

