Waterloo Capital L.P. Buys 25,616 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 61.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,616 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB opened at $105.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.96. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.58 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.