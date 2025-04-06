Waterloo Capital L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF (BATS:ACIO)

Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its stake in Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF (BATS:ACIO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,042 shares during the period. Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF makes up 2.6% of Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Waterloo Capital L.P. owned approximately 2.51% of Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF worth $24,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $611,000. Maripau Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after buying an additional 70,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 685,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,586,000 after buying an additional 149,346 shares in the last quarter.

Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ACIO opened at $36.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.94 and a 200-day moving average of $40.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.58. Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.49.

About Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF

The Aptus Collared Income Opportunity ETF (ACIO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Multi-Asset High Income index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large cap equities as well as corresponding options collars for those constituents. ACIO was launched on Jul 10, 2019 and is managed by Aptus.

