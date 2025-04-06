Waterloo Capital L.P. Acquires 8,771 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. owned 0.09% of Hercules Capital worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 177.2% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 345.4% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 45.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of HTGC opened at $17.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $22.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.80.

Hercules Capital Cuts Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The company had revenue of $121.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.09 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 53.28%. On average, analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.95%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HTGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.40.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

