Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.06 and last traded at $3.62, with a volume of 7086 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

Get Wärtsilä Oyj Abp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.91.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 7.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.0456 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s previous dividend of $0.04. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp offers technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers engine power plant products, such as gas, multi-fuel, and diesel engines; GEMS Digital Energy Platform, a smart software platform that monitors, controls, and optimizes energy assets on site and portfolio levels; GridSolv Quantum, a fully integrated energy storage solution, which enables ease of deployment and sustainable energy optimization; GEMS Power Plant Controllers; GEMS Fleet Director, which provides centralized real-time visibility into a global fleet of power plants; and GEMS Grid Controller that conducts intelligent grid control and optimized power management for microgrids of various sizes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.