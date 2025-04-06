Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.06 and last traded at $3.62, with a volume of 7086 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Stock Performance
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 7.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.0456 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s previous dividend of $0.04. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp offers technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers engine power plant products, such as gas, multi-fuel, and diesel engines; GEMS Digital Energy Platform, a smart software platform that monitors, controls, and optimizes energy assets on site and portfolio levels; GridSolv Quantum, a fully integrated energy storage solution, which enables ease of deployment and sustainable energy optimization; GEMS Power Plant Controllers; GEMS Fleet Director, which provides centralized real-time visibility into a global fleet of power plants; and GEMS Grid Controller that conducts intelligent grid control and optimized power management for microgrids of various sizes.
