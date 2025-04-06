Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Shares Down 3.3% – Should You Sell?

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $84.18 and last traded at $85.91. 5,927,694 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 9,756,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.84.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.20. The company has a market cap of $150.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,482,309 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,272,590,000 after buying an additional 809,989 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,242,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,476,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,431 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,415,427,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,197,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,137,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636,742 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,104,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,904,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,912 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

