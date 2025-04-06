Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALDW) Shares Down 19.2% – Here’s Why

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALDW – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 19.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 10,803 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 5,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Waldencast Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14.

About Waldencast

(Get Free Report)

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness industry. It engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. The company provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.