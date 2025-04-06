Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Purchased by Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vistra makes up about 3.0% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $15,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VST. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vistra by 6.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,355,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,402 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,539,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,326,000 after purchasing an additional 219,055 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Vistra by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,260,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,116,000 after buying an additional 2,433,732 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $409,087,000. Finally, Appaloosa LP increased its holdings in Vistra by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,249,000 after buying an additional 1,429,612 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Price Performance

VST opened at $97.76 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $64.26 and a 1 year high of $199.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Vistra

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 12.62%.

In other news, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total value of $2,997,449.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,341,513.97. This trade represents a 32.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John William Pitesa bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $190,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,442.25. This trade represents a 76.26 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Daiwa America upgraded Vistra to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.23.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VST

Vistra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.