Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Stock Position Increased by Polymer Capital Management HK LTD

Polymer Capital Management HK LTD boosted its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 2,302.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 256,172 shares during the quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD owned 0.05% of Vipshop worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 76,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Vipshop by 8.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,071,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,579,000 after buying an additional 162,027 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the third quarter valued at $6,331,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 3,647.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 389,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 379,396 shares in the last quarter. 48.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $14.08 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $17.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.65.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. Vipshop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VIPS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Vipshop from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

