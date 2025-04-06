Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$8.66 and last traded at C$8.68, with a volume of 1217467 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Desjardins lowered Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$19.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 6th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.06.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.17. The company has a market cap of C$1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.03%.

About Vermilion Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.