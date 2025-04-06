Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Vantage Drilling shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Vantage Drilling Trading Up 9,900.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1,312.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.32.

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The offshore driller reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $64.36 million during the quarter. Vantage Drilling had a negative return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 15.68%.

About Vantage Drilling

Vantage Drilling Company is in liquidation. Previously, the company was engaged in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for multinational oil and natural gas companies, government owned oil and natural gas companies, and independent oil and natural gas producers in the United States and internationally.

