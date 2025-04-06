Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 396,924 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 611% from the previous session’s volume of 55,829 shares.The stock last traded at $97.19 and had previously closed at $101.45.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $744.71 million, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.14.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.3188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
