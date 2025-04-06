Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 396,924 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 611% from the previous session’s volume of 55,829 shares.The stock last traded at $97.19 and had previously closed at $101.45.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $744.71 million, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.14.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.3188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,664,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 393,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,805,000 after purchasing an additional 88,281 shares during the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,864,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,241,000 after purchasing an additional 80,344 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,336.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after buying an additional 36,604 shares during the period.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

