Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Purchased by Titleist Asset Management LLC

Titleist Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,288,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,600,000 after purchasing an additional 102,332 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26,367.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,856,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,077,000 after buying an additional 1,849,446 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,374,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,857,000 after buying an additional 95,821 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 715,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,323,000 after acquiring an additional 197,541 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8,892.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 706,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,148,000 after acquiring an additional 698,149 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $220.56 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.81 and a fifty-two week high of $277.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $257.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.4516 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

