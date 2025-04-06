Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB) Trading Down 4.3% – Time to Sell?

Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc (CVE:VRB – Get Free Report) dropped 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 8,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 21,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Vanadiumcorp Resource Trading Down 4.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.12.

About Vanadiumcorp Resource

(Get Free Report)

VanadiumCorp has developed a new technology to produce reusable vanadium electrolyte directly and sustainably from virtually any source for perpetual use in vanadium batteries. Jointly developed with Electrochem Technologies and Materials Inc “VEPT” eliminates the carbon footprint and high cost associated with global vanadium supply.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanadiumcorp Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanadiumcorp Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.