US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Position Reduced by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,666,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,917,618 shares during the period. US Foods accounts for 4.7% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.57% of US Foods worth $247,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USFD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of US Foods by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in US Foods by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in US Foods by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other US Foods news, Director David W. Bullock purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.06 per share, for a total transaction of $284,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,770. This trade represents a 800.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USFD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on US Foods from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on US Foods from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.09.

US Foods Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $61.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $49.65 and a twelve month high of $73.19.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

