Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) Trading Down 7% – Here’s What Happened

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY)'s stock price dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.60. Approximately 4,229,266 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 137% from the average daily volume of 1,781,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UROY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.70 target price on shares of Uranium Royalty in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Uranium Royalty in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Uranium Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company.

Uranium Royalty Trading Down 7.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.82 million, a P/E ratio of 53.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uranium Royalty Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uranium Royalty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UROY. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Royalty during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Uranium Royalty in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 24.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uranium Royalty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.

