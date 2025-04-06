Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.56 and traded as low as C$0.81. Ur-Energy shares last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 463,253 shares trading hands.

Ur-Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$219.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 16.78 and a quick ratio of 4.64.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ur-Energy Inc is an exploration stage mining company. The company is engaged in uranium mining, recovery, and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. Its projects are Lost Creek, Shirley Basin, and other U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.