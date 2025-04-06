Upstream Bio, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on April 9th (NASDAQ:UPB)

Upstream Bio’s (NASDAQ:UPB – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, April 9th. Upstream Bio had issued 15,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 11th. The total size of the offering was $255,000,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the end of Upstream Bio’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Upstream Bio Stock Performance

UPB stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. Upstream Bio has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.18.

Institutional Trading of Upstream Bio

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Upstream Bio during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Upstream Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Upstream Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upstream Bio during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Upstream Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

About Upstream Bio

Upstream Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for inflammatory diseases that focuses on severe respiratory disorders. It develops verekitug, a monoclonal antibody that targets and inhibits the thymic stromal lymphopoietin receptor. The company also develops therapies to treat severe asthma, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

