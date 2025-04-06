Unigestion Holding SA Sells 212 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,547,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,042,000 after purchasing an additional 292,150 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 74,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,221,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. MIG Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 220.4% in the fourth quarter. MIG Capital LLC now owns 65,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,903,000 after buying an additional 45,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 122,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,647,000 after buying an additional 35,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $997.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $950.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,009.72.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $737.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $711.40 and a one year high of $972.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $848.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $831.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,778,521.60. This represents a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.