Unigestion Holding SA Grows Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,709 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in UDR were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in UDR during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 160,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,290,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the third quarter worth $5,427,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 5,335.3% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UDR

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $1,068,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,256,609. This trade represents a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on UDR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.12.

UDR Stock Performance

NYSE UDR opened at $40.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.67. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.14 and a 1-year high of $47.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 161.84, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.91.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.53. UDR had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 5.36%. On average, research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UDR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. UDR’s payout ratio is 688.00%.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

