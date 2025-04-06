Unigestion Holding SA Buys 40,000 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 614.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $129.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.17 and a fifty-two week high of $139.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.15 and its 200 day moving average is $121.62.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.5056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 37.69%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAH. TD Cowen raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus set a $148.00 price objective on Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.14.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

