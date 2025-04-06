Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Position Boosted by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,799 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 21,600 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,144,080 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $69,011,000 after acquiring an additional 161,688 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $64.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $134.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Citizens Jmp lowered Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Arete Research raised shares of Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $1,431,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 361,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,901,755.56. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $206,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,150. This trade represents a 11.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,154 shares of company stock worth $5,793,869 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

