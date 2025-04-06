Trexquant Investment LP Sells 89,171 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 89,171 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.17% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $4,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.3 %

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.07 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $26.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.78 and its 200 day moving average is $21.95. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPRX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Baird R W raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 44,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $991,929.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,404.57. The trade was a 39.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 62,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $1,447,165.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,333,200.72. This trade represents a 25.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

