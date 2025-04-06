Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 98,090 Shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,090 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.69% of EZCORP worth $4,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EZCORP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the 4th quarter valued at $849,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the 4th quarter valued at $3,067,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 590,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 164,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in EZCORP by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EZCORP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on EZPW shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on EZCORP in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital set a $16.00 price objective on EZCORP in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of EZCORP from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

EZCORP Trading Down 3.5 %

EZPW opened at $15.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.81. EZCORP, Inc. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $16.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. EZCORP had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 7.25%. Analysts predict that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

EZCORP Profile

(Free Report)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.