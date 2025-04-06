Trexquant Investment LP Has $4.44 Million Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 271.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,187 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.41% of Kforce worth $4,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Kforce by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Kforce in the third quarter valued at $350,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Kforce in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Kforce by 3.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Kforce by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,397,000 after acquiring an additional 13,631 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $46.76 on Friday. Kforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.87 and a 1 year high of $71.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.65 and its 200-day moving average is $55.47. The company has a market capitalization of $893.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Kforce Increases Dividend

About Kforce

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Kforce’s payout ratio is 58.21%.

(Free Report)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.