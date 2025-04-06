Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,844 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.08% of Federal Signal worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FSS. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Federal Signal by 17.6% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 152,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,246,000 after purchasing an additional 22,821 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $495,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Federal Signal by 18.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.32 per share, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,031,944.56. This represents a 0.22 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. StockNews.com lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Federal Signal

Federal Signal Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $71.24 on Friday. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $67.60 and a 12-month high of $102.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The company had revenue of $472.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.90 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.57%. Analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is presently 15.95%.

About Federal Signal

(Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.