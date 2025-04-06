Trexquant Investment LP Buys 33,714 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,714 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.30% of Veritex worth $4,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Veritex during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Veritex by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in Veritex in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veritex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VBTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Veritex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Veritex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Veritex in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Veritex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

Veritex Trading Down 3.4 %

VBTX opened at $21.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.87. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.74 and a 1-year high of $31.62. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). Veritex had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 13.44%. Analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.03%.

Veritex Profile

(Free Report)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.