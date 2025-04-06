Trek Financial LLC Purchases 18,867 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Trek Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,867 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAAA. Ruggaard & Associates LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Darden Wealth Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Darden Wealth Group Inc now owns 21,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,783,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,271,000 after purchasing an additional 664,760 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,981,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,319,000 after purchasing an additional 909,482 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.78. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.83 and a 52-week high of $51.05.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.