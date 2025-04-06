Trek Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Trek Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,535 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 28,843 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $4,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SE. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 33.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 600 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 33.7% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 603 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in SEA by 2.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $106.18 on Friday. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $51.70 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $60.77 billion, a PE ratio of 707.88 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SE. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $135.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $145.00 target price on SEA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays raised their price target on SEA from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Phillip Securities raised SEA from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

