Trek Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Trek Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,114 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $5,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.50 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.36 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.54.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

