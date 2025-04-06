Trek Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

Trek Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,843 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC owned 3.56% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF worth $7,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 516.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. SMART Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,031,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PALL opened at $84.07 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $77.52 and a 12 month high of $113.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.48.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

