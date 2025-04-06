Trek Financial LLC Acquires 4,653,867 Shares of i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSE:IAUX)

Trek Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSE:IAUX – Free Report) by 246.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,541,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,653,867 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC owned approximately 1.49% of i-80 Gold worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IAUX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in i-80 Gold by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,886,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 113,650 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in i-80 Gold by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 531,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 274,500 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in i-80 Gold by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 164,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103,543 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in i-80 Gold by 405.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 140,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 112,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in i-80 Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

i-80 Gold Trading Down 6.9 %

NYSE:IAUX opened at $0.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.66. The company has a market cap of $231.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.33. i-80 Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $1.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IAUX. Cormark raised shares of i-80 Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. National Bank Financial upgraded i-80 Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Canada cut i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

i-80 Gold Profile

i-80 Gold Corp. is a mining company, engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver mineral deposits principally in the United States. i-80 Gold Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

