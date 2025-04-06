TPXimpact (LON:TPX) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

TPXimpact Holdings plc (LON:TPX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 19.50 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 20 ($0.26), with a volume of 6000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21 ($0.27).

TPXimpact Stock Down 4.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £18.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 25.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.66.

About TPXimpact

We believe in a world enriched by people-powered digital transformation. Working in collaboration with organisations, we’re on a mission to accelerate positive change and build a future where people, places and the planet are supported to thrive.

Led by passionate people, TPXimpact works closely with its clients in agile, multidisciplinary teams; challenging assumptions, testing new approaches and building confidence and capabilities.

