Top Virtual Reality Stocks To Follow Now – April 4th

Meta Platforms, Best Buy, and GameStop are the three Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Virtual reality (VR) stocks are shares in companies that develop, produce, or incorporate virtual reality technology into their products and services. These stocks represent investments in firms at the forefront of immersive tech innovation, spanning industries like gaming, healthcare, education, and entertainment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $17.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $514.35. 25,340,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,427,240. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $414.50 and a 12-month high of $740.91. The company has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $651.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $609.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.42. 5,144,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,098,431. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.58. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $57.36 and a 12 month high of $103.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

NYSE:GME traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.09. 12,773,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,063,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 128.15 and a beta of -0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.67. GameStop has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $64.83.

