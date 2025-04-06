Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Trading 3.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) were up 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $98.59 and last traded at $102.05. Approximately 472,415 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,469,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TOL. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $155.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Toll Brothers from $164.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Toll Brothers from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Toll Brothers from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.57.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TOL

Toll Brothers Stock Up 2.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.48.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 420 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $46,443.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,107.88. The trade was a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 139.7% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.5% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,562,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $587,353,000 after purchasing an additional 26,079 shares during the period. 111 Capital bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth $862,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 304,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at $1,071,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.