Titleist Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Titleist Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 87.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,675 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.8% of Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $104.17 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $103.67 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.80.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

