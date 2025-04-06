Titleist Asset Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Titleist Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 92.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,510 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 7.3 %

Dell Technologies stock opened at $71.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.57 and a 200-day moving average of $115.30. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $179.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.76%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.24.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,600. The trade was a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 325,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.52, for a total value of $40,489,794.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 810,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,943,009.64. The trade was a 28.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 825,863 shares of company stock valued at $100,413,839 over the last three months. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

