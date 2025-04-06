Titleist Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Titleist Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $41.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.47. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $32.20 and a one year high of $46.94.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

