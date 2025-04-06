Titleist Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Titleist Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 57.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,041 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.8% of Titleist Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ruggaard & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,778,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,260,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,054,000 after acquiring an additional 52,024 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $200.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $196.34 and a 52-week high of $263.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.9188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

