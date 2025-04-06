Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Trims Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,657,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,861,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,030,000 after purchasing an additional 59,001 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,516,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,449,000 after buying an additional 54,648 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,688,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,073,000 after buying an additional 652,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,103,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,831,000 after buying an additional 30,488 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $125.88 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $124.37 and a 1-year high of $144.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.08 and a 200 day moving average of $137.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.8184 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

