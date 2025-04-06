Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $982,000 Stock Holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWL. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 455.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POWL opened at $164.45 on Friday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.00 and a 52-week high of $364.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.67.

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.03. Powell Industries had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 35.48%. Analysts predict that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 8.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on POWL. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Powell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Powell Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

