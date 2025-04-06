Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $721,000 Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 2,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 72 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Pool by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Pool in the third quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

POOL opened at $315.05 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $293.51 and a 1 year high of $402.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $336.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.37.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $987.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.04 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 31.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

In other news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total transaction of $3,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,651,642. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $385,245.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,105. The trade was a 11.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $344.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $365.33.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

