The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.05 and last traded at $5.18, with a volume of 932833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.
The Gabelli Equity Trust Trading Down 5.9 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.51.
The Gabelli Equity Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th.
Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Equity Trust
About The Gabelli Equity Trust
The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than The Gabelli Equity Trust
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Disney 2025 Shareholders: Major Updates for Investors
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Advance Auto Parts Stock: A Classic Rebound Play in the Making
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Why Analysts See Double-Digit Upside in CAVA Stock
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.